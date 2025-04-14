Worksop explosion: Bassetlaw District Council leader speaks out after fatal explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Bassetlaw District Council has praised the efforts of the emergency services following a fatal explosion at a Workop home.

Councillor Julie Leigh offered her condolences to the family of the man in his 50s who lost his life following the incident in John Street, Worksop.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and a major incident was declared.

The body of a man, aged in his 50s, was later discovered in the wreckage. Despite the best efforts of the responding emergency services, he died at the scene.

Councillor Julie Leigh leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Councillor Julie Leigh said: “We have all been shocked and concerned by yesterday’s incident on John Street in Worksop, which has had a huge impact on this community.

“I would like to offer my condolences to the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life and offer my sympathy to everyone who has been affected by this tragic incident.

“I’d like to praise the swift actions of the emergency services and other agencies whose quick response has prevented any further loss of life. The painstaking search and rescue operation also ensured that wider residents of John Street and the surrounding area are safe and accounted for.

“In the time since this incident, officers from Bassetlaw District Council have been working tirelessly with other partners to ensure that families and individuals who have been evacuated from their homes have a safe place to stay.

“Around 50 people from 35 properties were evacuated, many of whom were able to be supported by family and friends.

“Last night, we were able to secure accommodation for nine households, while others were given emergency shelter overnight at Crown Place Community Centre.

“Our officers have been working hard again today and have found hotel and temporary accommodation for all those who have requested assistance as they cannot return to their homes this evening.

“As such, we have closed the emergency shelter for tonight and over the coming days will continue to work closely with Nottinghamshire County Council to support those directly affected, in addition to vulnerable people living close by who have been affected by the current loss of power.

“Officers from our Building Control Team also continue to work closely with the Emergency Services and provide specialist advice on the structural safety of the properties that have been affected by this explosion.

“I would like to advise all residents to continue to follow the advice of the emergency services and not to approach the scene until advised that it is safe to do so by the relevant authorities.”

Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.

The family of the man who died at the scene have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

One other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The terraced home was destroyed by the explosion and two neighbouring properties have partially collapsed. Eight other properties and 20 cars were damaged by debris in the blast.

More information will be provided as soon as it is available.