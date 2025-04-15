Worksop explosion: Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal explosion that killed a Worksop father.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed a 43-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder. He has since been bailed pending further investigation work into the cause of the explosion.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and 53-year-old David Howard died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cause of the explosion remains unclear and officers are keeping an open mind at this early stage in their investigation.

Fatal house explosion in John Street, Worksop.

Detective Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police and who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our inquiries are continuing and I would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and a major incident was declared.

Despite the best efforts of the responding emergency services, 53-year-old David Howard died at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.