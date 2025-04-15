Worksop explosion: Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal explosion

By Kate Mason
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 11:05 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal explosion that killed a Worksop father.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed a 43-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder. He has since been bailed pending further investigation work into the cause of the explosion.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and 53-year-old David Howard died at the scene.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear and officers are keeping an open mind at this early stage in their investigation.

Fatal house explosion in John Street, Worksop.

Detective Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police and who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.

“Our inquiries are continuing and I would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.

