Worksop explosion: Firefighters remain on the scene following fatal explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters remain on the scene following a fatal explosion at a Worksop home.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters remained at the scene on Sunday evening and urged residents to avoid the area where possible.

A spokesman for Nottighamashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On behalf of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service we would like to extend our sincere condolences to the man's family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services expect to remain on scene for some time - please continue to avoid the area where possible.

Scene of a gas explosion at a house in John Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

“Thank you to the local communities for their patience whilst we have been dealing with this.

“Place of safety at the Crown Place Community Centre remains the same for local residents if they are to need it.”

Following the incident on Saturday April 13 fire crews worked alongside specialist Urban Search & Rescue Teams to account for all local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “The building involved in this explosion has been significantly damaged. Structural engineers will be assessing the situation later today (Sunday 13 April), but people are still advised to avoid the area.”

Fire crews from Warsop, Worksop and Mansfield Fire Station as well as Clowne Fire Station attended following the initial call at 7:39pm on Saturday April 13.

The victim, believed to have been aged 53, has been named locally as Dave Howard by neighbours and residents.

A large number of people who were evacuated from properties in the area are currently being supported by Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.

Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.