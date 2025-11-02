Nine with life-threatening injuries after mass stabbing on Doncaster-London train

Ten people are in hospital – nine of them with life-threatening injuries – after a mass stabbing on a Doncaster to London King’s Cross LNER train, with the investigation being supported by counter-terrorism officers.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people have been arrested following the knife rampage on the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to King's Cross on the East Coast Main Line.

A huge emergency operation was launched at 7.42pm with emergency responders racing to Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, where the train made an unscheduled stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have since confirmed that there were no fatalities, but nine people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries. A tenth person is being treated in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Ten people are in hospital - nine with life threatening injuries - after a knife rampage on a Doncaster to London train. (Photo: Getty).

Victims of the attack have not been identified and the identities of the two people who were arrested in connection with the attack have also not been released

In an update from British Transport Police, Chief Superintendent Chris Casey called the stabbing attack a "shocking incident", but said he was unable to speculate on the cause.

"Our response is ongoing at the station and will be for some time," he said, adding that trains were not currently running in the area and road closures would continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that they have declared a "major incident" and the investigation is being supported by counter-terrorism officers as they work to establish a motive.

"It could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further," the chief superintendent said, before thanking the public for their "patience and co-operation".

The incident is understood to have taken place shortly after leaving Peterborough en route to London.

Earlier, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Two men have been arrested by police this evening after more than 30 officers were called to Huntingdon Train Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

Videos posted to social media showed armed officers running along the platform as well as a large police presence outside the station area.

The LNER website confirmed "emergency services are dealing with an incident between Stevenage and Peterborough".

All lines are currently closed while the incident is dealt with and there has been widespread disruption to the rail network throughout the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed it received "reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train".

"We mobilised a large-scale response to Huntingdon Railway Station,” a statement said.

"We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital."

Critical care teams including the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X: "The appalling incident on a train "near Huntingdon is deeply concerning.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response."

Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty posted on X: "I am aware of the incident and am trying to establish further information.

"My thoughts are with the victims and those involved.”