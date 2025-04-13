Man dies following Worksop explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died following an explosion at a house in Worksop.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on Saturday, April 12 after an explosion inside a house.

The terraced home was destroyed and significant damage was also caused to neighbouring properties.

The body of a man, aged in his 50s, was later discovered in the wreckage. Despite the best efforts of the responding emergency services, he died at the scene.

A man has died following an explosion at a house on John Street. Photo: Google

Chf Insp Clive Collings, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an extremely serious incident that has led to a man’s untimely death.

“The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I have no doubt that this incident will have come as a shock to the community in Worksop.”

Multiple residents from in and around John Street were evacuated as emergency services worked at the scene and are being supported by our colleagues from Nottinghamshire County Council.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the explosion and anyone who may have been in the area at the time is now accounted for.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings added: “It is likely that the cordon and road closures will remain in place for some time as we carry out our investigations.

“I would also like to acknowledge the cooperation of local residents and thank them for their patience.

“Officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries relating to the investigation and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with an on-duty officer.

“It is an offence to fly a drone over or near to an ongoing emergency response without permission and I would ask that people refrain from doing that.

“I would also like to thank all partners, including our emergency services colleagues at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, who have worked throughout the night in response to this incident.”

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.