Worksop woman admits causing serious crash in Wakefield that left police officer hurt

Karolina Serafin admitted the offences over the collision in which a woman was left in a critical condition.

Two men, one a serving police officer, were also hurt in the incident on Westgate, Wakefield, on July 11 this year.

Serafin, 24, of Tenby Grove, Worksop, was the driver of a Renault Megane which crashed near the Black Horse pub.

The defendant appeared before Leeds Crown Court via a videolink from HMP New Hall for the brief plea hearing.

Sentencing was adjourned until November 8 to allow for victim impact statements, toxicology reports and video evidence to be prepared.

The court heard two of the victims also wished to attend court for the sentencing hearing.