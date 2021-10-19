The incident happened in Ryton Street at around 2.30pm yesterday.

Police arrived within minutes and found the young victim with two blisters – one on his check and the other on his arm. He had been hit by ball bearings.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an imitation firearm.

The incident happened in Ryton Street, in Worksop town centre.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking incident and it is lucky the victim was not more seriously injured.

“A suspect is now being questioned in connection with this incident and an imitation firearm has also been recovered.

“We will continue to take robust action against those who commit such offences however we encourage people to help us protect our communities by reporting any information about weapon-enabled crime to us.”