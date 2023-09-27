News you can trust since 1895
Worksop thugs battered bystander who chuckled when they vomited on Christmas Day

A pair of drunken Worksop thugs took it in turns to brutally batter a bystander who made the mistaking of laughing at them when they were sick on Christmas Day, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:53 BST- 2 min read
Brogan Bown and Wayne Maxwell stumbled out of Dils convenience store on Newcastle Avenue carrying a box of alcohol and sweets, and vomited on the pavement at 5.45pm, last year.

Their victim, who had just bought a bottle of Southern Comfort, was sitting in a bus shelter, said prosecutor Thomas Welshman.

CCTV showed Bown, 24, and Maxwell, 34, taking it in turns to punch him in the face, before bearing him to the ground.

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
The shopkeeper came outside and separated them, but after he returned the attack continued. Meanwhile, a member of the public entered the store and left moments later with a pint of milk.

Their victim's face and mouth were cut and there was blood on the ground, Mr Welshman said.

He was attacked again, later on the same day, although there is no suggestion Bown or Maxwell were involved in that incident.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Maxwell has nine previous convictions for 13 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while Bown is of effective good character.

Denney Lau, mitigating, said Maxwell was remanded into custody for seven months after breaching his bail conditions and “had a lot of time to reflect on what happened that evening.”

“He wants to put the whole matter behind him and address his issues,” he said.

Victoria Rose said Bown was “a troubled young man who has had a number of difficulties to overcome,” and was “vulnerable and easily influenced by others.”

Bown, of Gateford Road, Worksop, and Maxwell, of Campbell Close, Worksop, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the initial charge of causing grievous bodily harm was dropped.

On Wednesday, Judge Rosalind Coe KC told them: “It seems there were events after this that caused the victim to be more seriously injured.

"It is clearly, however, extremely unpleasant. There was blood on the floor but it is hard to tell because both of you had been sick.”

She sentenced them both to four months in prison. Maxwell has already served that on remand and Bown’s sentence was suspended for 18 months with 50 rehabilitation days.