Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court between July 17 and 20.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:46 BST- 6 min read

Tony Evans, 52, of Meden Avenue, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He received a six-month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation, £310 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Katrina Lindsay, 40, of Ward Street, Derby, admitted: going equipped for theft - not motor vehicle, and theft. She received a 12 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

Elliott Bourne, 21, of Hardwick Lane, Sutton, admitted: driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £450 with £310 costs, and a £180 surcharge. He was disqualified by 12 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Ashley Cane, 35, of Morven Avenue, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage, and fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He received a 12 month community order with 225 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 29 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay £310 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Jacob Fores, 24, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted: attempt theft from shop. He was jailed for 14 months.

Mark Woodliffe, 47, of Church Laneham, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 20 months. He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Deville, 66, of Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, admitted: persistently make use of public communication network to cause annoyance/inconvenience/anxiety. He was ordered to pay £550 compensation.

Daniel ioana, 44, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £120, with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He received eight penalty points on his licence. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Darren Thornley, 52, of Holland Crescent, Selston, admitted: fail to surrender to police/court bail and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He was fined £160 with a £64 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mitchell Betts, 24, of Stanton Crescent, Sutton, admitted: charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. He was fined £385 with £85 costs, a £154 surcharge. He received 10 penalty points on his licence.

Jake Leake, 23, of Graylands Road, Bilborough, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £40 with £85 costs.

Gheorghe Cimpoeru, 59, of Arundel Drive, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Kelly Knight, 44, of Park Avenue, Blidworth, admitted: driving with 115 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. She was disqualified by 26 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Lee Goodwin, 42, of Forest Road, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a 31 days thinking skills programme and ten rehabilitation days.

Curt Dunn, 37, of Trusley Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and possess a knife in a public place. He received a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Daniel Middleton, 21, of Westbourne Road, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 24 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Luke Levy, 29, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was disqualified for 41 months. He was jailed for eight weeks. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Simon Disney, 47, of Dale View Road, Carlton, Nottingham, found guilty: assault by beating. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £310 costs.

Martin Carey, 36, of Hanworth Gardens, Arnold, Nottingham, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Raymond Parkin, 43, of Clifford Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating and fail to surrender to police/court bail. He was fined £120 with £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabiltation days.

Alfie Whitehead, 22, of Grange Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £100 with £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

Tiegan Clegg, 23, of Lynchet Lane, Worksop, admitted: driving with 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 19 months.

Kirk Catton, 33, of no fixed address, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 20 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days and 50 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200 and £85 costs.

Daniel Dovaston, 30, of Appleby Road, New Houfton, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course can provide a 25 per cent discount.

Mihaela Baltateanu, 41, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £233 with £85 costs and a £129 surcharge. He was disqualified for 19 months but the ban can be reduced by 25 percent with a rehabilitation course.

John O‘Driscoll, 24, of Ollerton Road, Retford, admitted: driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 with £85 costs and a £120 surcharge. He was disqualified for 19 months but the ban can be reduced by 25 percent with a rehabilitation course.

Martin Witton, 36, of James Street, Kirkby, admitted: fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required and drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was disqualified for 46 months. He received a 16 week prison sentence.

John Readman, 40, of Chelmorton Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

David Elliott, 47, of no fixed address, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for 14 weeks.

William Howitt, 27, of HMP Hewell, Hewell Lane, Redditch, Essex, admitted: possess ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. He received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

Alexandra Henderson, 56, of Stevenson Crescent, Sutton, admitted: harassment without violence. She was fined £270 with £125 costs and a £34 surcharge. A ten-year restraining order was imposed.

Nyree Bonar, 49, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received an 18 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days.

Haydn Wells, 31, of Cleveland Square, Newark on Trent, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction and driving with 102 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was jailed for 4 weeks. He was disqualified for a 24 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Matthew O’Keefe, 31, of Cresswell Street, Worksop, driving without a licence or insurance, and possess knife in a public place. He received a 16 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 31 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.