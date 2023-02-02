Worksop thief gets his sentence extended after running over electrician as he tried to escape

Jordan Peacock, 26, from Worksop, Nottinghamshire, was one of three men who stole toolboxes from an electrician working in Whitwell. When the electrician realised, he attempted to close the gates to prevent the getaway car leaving the premises.

Peacock drove the vehicle directly at the victim, running him down and destroying the gates, before attempting to drive away while the victim was still under the vehicle.

The electrician suffered grave injuries including fractured hip, collarbone, ribs and shoulder blade.

The other men fled the scene on foot as the iron gates had become stuck in the wheels of Peacock’s car.

Peacock pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of theft and was sentenced at Derby Crown Court to 4 years and 3 months’ imprisonment.

Following the sentencing on November 7 last year, the case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Peacock’s original sentence was found to be unduly lenient by the Court on February 2 and was increased to 6 years and 3 months.