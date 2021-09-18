Worksop teenager charged after police use stinger to stop dangerous driver

Two police cars were also damaged during the incident in the Blyth area at about 11pm on Wednesday September 15.

Bill Nicholson, aged 18, of Chichester Walk, Carlton in Lindrick has now been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Nottinghamshire Police deployed a stinger to stop the vehicle.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court.