Worksop teenager charged after police use stinger to stop dangerous driver
A teenager has been charged with dangerous driving after police were forced to used a stinger to stop a fleeing car.
Two police cars were also damaged during the incident in the Blyth area at about 11pm on Wednesday September 15.
Bill Nicholson, aged 18, of Chichester Walk, Carlton in Lindrick has now been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court.
PC Daniel Butler, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As our response to this report demonstrates we are committed to protecting the public and will look to take appropriate action against anyone who threatens public safety in this way.”