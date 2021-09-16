The motorist also rammed into police cars in a bid to evade capture, causing extensive damage, before he was arrested.

Nottinghamshire Police roads crime officers had spotted a car reported to have cloned number plates in the Blyth village area at about 11pm yesterday (Sep 15 2021).

It was travelling at speed as it headed into the Ranby area. The driver went through a red light and failed to stop with police in pursuit.

An 18-year-old has been detained on suspicion of dangerous driving among other offences.

A stinger was deployed which popped its tyres but the driver still carried on and failed to stop. The car was running on its rims as officers tried to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

The driver carried on and rammed into two police cars as he continued to try to evade capture.

The pursuing officers used tactical contact to push the car into a verge in the Blyth area and brought it to a stop before arresting the driver at around 11.20pm.

No injuries were caused but the two police cars sustained major damage.

An 18-year-old man was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving , driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

PC Daniel Butler, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The driver showed absolutely no regard for his own personal safety nor the safety of other innocent road users.

“He drove dangerously to get away from the police, including along a number of residential streets. The lives of members of the public were risked in his attempt to avoid arrest and the incident could have resulted in serious consequences for many people.

“As our response to this report demonstrates we are committed to protecting the public and will look to take appropriate action against anyone who threatens public safety in this way.”