A suspected drink-driver is due in court after a member of the public reported seeing a car ‘swerving all over the road’ in front of him.

Police were alerted after the car reportedly mounted the kerb a number of times and narrowly missed members of the public.

The vehicle eventually stopped in Broom Close, Worksop, on the morning of Saturday, November 18.

Both of its front tyres were substantially damaged.

A suspected drink-driver from Worksop is due to appear in court next month. Photo: Other

A suspect was spoken to and arrested at the scene.

Vicky Oakes, aged 56, of Broom Close, has since been charged with drink-driving and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on December 6.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “The decision to drive while you’re under the influence of drink or drugs takes just a split second, but the consequences could last a lifetime.

"The costliest of consequences are for those who find themselves mixed up in drink or drug drive incidents where a loved one is lost.

"The results of drink or drug driving also have massive life-changing consequences for those who commit the crime, not only in terms of a possible prison sentence, but also the loss of their job, relationship, and freedom to drive.

"If you know or suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, try to discourage them but if they won’t listen to you, ring us and report them.

"Call us on 101 or 999 if there's an immediate threat to life or property.