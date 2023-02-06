Police were alerted to a reported kidnapping in Carlton Road, Worksop, shortly after 4.40am, on February 3, after the victim flagged down a car reporting a man was attempting to kidnap and assault her.

Following inquiries and a thorough investigation, officers were led to a suspect who was arrested shortly after the incident took place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim, aged in her 40s, was left with cuts and grazes to her arms and legs but was not seriously injured.

A 45-year-old man from Worksop has been charged with threats to kill, kidnap, actual bodily harm, and strangulation.

Craig Grant, of Lancaster Gardens, Worksop, has been charged with threats to kill, kidnap, actual bodily harm, and strangulation.

Grant, aged 45, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 6.

Detective Constable Karam Kaur, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These are very serious offences, and our investigation remains ongoing but I am pleased we have now been able to bring a charge in this case.