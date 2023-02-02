Suspect arrested after pedestrian left with ‘very serious injuries’ in Bassetlaw collision

The victim, aged in his sixties, remains in a critical condition in hospital after the incident in Spital Hill, Retford, shortly after 5.30pm on January 1.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving whilst unfit through drink and casing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police Roads Policing Unit and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This incident has left a man with very serious injuries and we are working to understand what happened."