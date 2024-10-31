Worksop stalker posted intimate pictures of woman on social media and tagged in her family

A Worksop stalker who tagged in a woman's friends and family when posting intimate pictures of her on social media could be jailed, a court has heard.

Wayne Antenbring's conduct was "intended to maximise the humiliation and distress" of his victim, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

The pictures, which were "distributed widely" and "clearly had a very large audience," caused the woman “very serious distress” and “significant psychological harm,” she said.

Antenbring also stalked the woman between dates in January and March by a number of methods, and contacted her friends and family.

In a statement she said her husband and family were seeing the pictures “on a near daily basis” and described the ordeal as “the ultimate embarrassment.”

“At the time I just wanted it to stop,” she said.

“However, he didn't learn his lesson. It continued even when he was spoken to by the police.”

Antenbring, aged 56, of Featherston Avenue, Worksop, admitted stalking, involving serious alarm or distress, and three counts of sharing intimate images, intending to cause alarm, distress or humiliation, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on September 25.

Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday for probation reports.

His solicitor, Ian Pridham, agreed the matter should be committed to the crown court because the potential sentence exceeded the magistrates’ power.

“The crown are placing it at the very top of the guidelines where the starting point is 12 months for one offence and there are three,” he said.

Antenbring was granted bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 18, on condition he has no contact with his victim.