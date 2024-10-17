Reports from the magistrates courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the most recent cases with defendants from the Bassetlaw area to be heard at Mansfield and Nottingham magistrates’ courts.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Prendergast, 38, of Amorys Holt Way, Maltby, Rotherham, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 and a £160 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Nathan Gaskin, 38, of South Avenue, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month conditional discharge with £40 costs and £66 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Taylor, 32, of HMP Ranby, Retford, admitted: possess ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, possess ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for life, possess a firearm when prohibited for life, and possess a firearm without a certificate. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Jason Chapman, 52, of Forest Lane, Worksop, admitted: driving with 137 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received an eight-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, he was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 34 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Christopher Slade, 39, of Red Admiral Road, Worksop, admitted: harassment without violence. He received a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Cory Heald, 21, of Elmton Road, Creswell, Worksop, admitted: common assault, criminal damage and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Sykes, 56, of Humber Street, Retford, admitted: driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for18 months byt a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. Gary Storey, 42, of Kilton Crescent, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with £200 compensation.