Reports from the magistrates courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district
Matthew Prendergast, 38, of Amorys Holt Way, Maltby, Rotherham, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 and a £160 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.
Nathan Gaskin, 38, of South Avenue, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month conditional discharge with £40 costs and £66 compensation.
Daniel Taylor, 32, of HMP Ranby, Retford, admitted: possess ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, possess ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for life, possess a firearm when prohibited for life, and possess a firearm without a certificate. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.
Jason Chapman, 52, of Forest Lane, Worksop, admitted: driving with 137 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received an eight-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, he was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 34 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Christopher Slade, 39, of Red Admiral Road, Worksop, admitted: harassment without violence. He received a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Cory Heald, 21, of Elmton Road, Creswell, Worksop, admitted: common assault, criminal damage and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.
James Sykes, 56, of Humber Street, Retford, admitted: driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for18 months byt a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. Gary Storey, 42, of Kilton Crescent, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with £200 compensation.