Reports from the magistrates courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw district

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Mark Richardson, 57, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: failed to comply with requirements of post-sentence supervision. He was jailed for 14 days.

Ryan Beardsley, 39, of Tranker Lane, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He was ordered to pay £36 compensation.

Kyle Burgin, 37, of Cavendish Road, Worksop, admitted: driving with 93 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and 12 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 44 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Boyden Eiot, 19, of Manton Crescent, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating and use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Patricia Baker, 74, of Neatholme Lane, Lound, Retford, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order. She was fined £500 with £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

Jay Atkin, 28, of Cobwell Road, Retford, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. He was fined £430 with £85 costs and a £172 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Billy Hellewell, 26, of Station Avenue, Ranskill, Retford, admitted: assault by beating and criminal damage. He received a 12-month community order with a 31 day programme and 10 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Paul Watkinson, 41, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: shop thefts, breach of suspended sentence and fail to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time. He was ordered to pay £125 compensation. He was jailed for a total of 22 weeks.

Jordan Shaw, 27, of Albert Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Savannah Horsefield, 19, of Cawdor Street, Bentley, Doncaster, admitted: theft from a shop. She received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £85 costs.