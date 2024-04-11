Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to Asda at Celtic Point, Worksop, at around midday on Monday when a group of suspects were challenged by staff.

After leaving the store the suspects were seen driving away from the scene.

The car was pulled over a short time later in Blyth Road, Blyth and quantity of suspected stolen clothes recovered.

Police have arrested four people on suspicion of shoplifting. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A device believed to be used for removing security tags was also uncovered.

Two women, aged 66 and 32, and a 43-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal.

A 13-year-old girl was also detained on suspicion of the same offences.

All the suspects were later released on bail.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Offences of this nature cause considerable distress to shop workers in our communities who routinely have to deal with this kind of offending.

"Local businesses are also left counting the cost when people feel they can take what they want.