Ranby prisoner broke restraining order by contacting wife from his cell

Darren Yeomans was transferred from HMP Nottingham after staff discovered he was making regular phone calls to her in December, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

His wife was recorded as a prison contact under her maiden and middle names and would "happily" take the calls until she had a "reality check" in February.

She told him to stop ringing her and requested a divorce but Yeomans persisted and on February 13 sent a four-page letter and a Valentine's card.

The court heard their marriage went downhill "straight away" because of his erratic behaviour and he was jailed for six months in December last year

for dangerous driving and criminal damage.

In a statement she said: "I now know he is never going to leave me alone. I am constantly on edge. He is due for release soon and I know he will come straight to my home.

"I am a nervous wreck. I feel I am walking on eggshells. I still fear for my safety and I am in a heightened state of alert. I will live in darkness with the doors locked when he is released.

“I have finally got out of this abusive, violent relationship and I am not going back no matter how much he tries."

The court heard Yeomans has previous convictions for breaching a restraining order, battery, threatening to disclose private images and criminal damage against the same woman.

His defence solicitor said Yeomans' wife provided three separate phone numbers to the prison and sent him money on numerous occasions via a neighbour.

He claimed she pestered his friends and family to get him to contact her and sent him 150 pictures while he was in custody.

“She started a new relationship in February,” he said. “He accepts the relationship is over and doesn't wish to have any further contact.”

Yeomans, aged 51, admitted harassment on breach of a restraining order when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.