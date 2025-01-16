Worksop shoplifter handed stolen meat to his dealer to pay off drug debt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop shoplifter paid off a drug debt by stealing £300 of meat from the same store and immediately handing it on to a drug dealer waiting outside on a bike, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Bennett stole five joints of meat, to the value of £76, from Asda in Bircotes at 6.50pm on July 13, said prosecutor Seema Mistry.

He returned three hours later and stole five more joints and came back the following day to steal ten joints of meat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He couldn't remember the incidents because he was under the influence of drugs but suggested it could have been someone else.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Bennett, aged 50, also stole £18 of items from Farmfoods on December 1.

The court heard he has 31 previous convictions for 76 offences, 42 of which are for theft.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said the man on the bike was his drug dealer and Bennet was paying off a drug debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theft from Farmfoods was committed when he was homeless and he needed something to eat.

Police gave Bennett a pop-up tent and sleeping bag which has been "a life-saver."

"He is trying to live a life and is fairly desperate to get somewhere with a roof over his head," said Mr Perry. "Local shops have been very good and let him have a sandwich. He doesn't use aggression or threats. He has gone rather under the radar.”

Bennett, formerly of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted four thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on December 12.

Sentencing was adjourned to Thursday when he received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He must pay £218 compensation.