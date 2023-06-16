News you can trust since 1895
Worksop serial shoplifter found with drugs has been jailed - after falling asleep in the street

A wanted man from Worksop was arrested by officers who found him asleep in the street.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

Officers from Operation Compass, a plain-clothed and uniformed police team based in Nottingham city centre, made the arrest while patrolling the area.

They found the man on Lincoln Street, Nottingham, on Monday, June 12, at 9.45am.

Officers identified him as a suspect in an investigation involving multiple shop thefts. They searched him and found a quantity of class B drugs.

Robert Ord, of Church Walk, Worksop, has been jailedRobert Ord, of Church Walk, Worksop, has been jailed
He was then arrested and taken into custody.

Robert Ord, of Church Walk, Worksop, was subsequently charged with four counts of theft and possession of a class B drug.

The 50-year-old admitted the offences at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for 12 weeks.

Sergeant Jonathan Pothecary, who leads the Operation Compass team, said: “Retail and drug offences can often be seen as victimless crimes, but that cannot be further from the truth.

“We will continue to carry out patrols as part of our ongoing efforts to clamp down on crime and put those who treat the criminal justice system with contempt before the courts.”