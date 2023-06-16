Worksop serial shoplifter found with drugs has been jailed - after falling asleep in the street

Officers from Operation Compass, a plain-clothed and uniformed police team based in Nottingham city centre, made the arrest while patrolling the area.

They found the man on Lincoln Street, Nottingham, on Monday, June 12, at 9.45am.

Officers identified him as a suspect in an investigation involving multiple shop thefts. They searched him and found a quantity of class B drugs.

Robert Ord, of Church Walk, Worksop, has been jailed

He was then arrested and taken into custody.

Robert Ord, of Church Walk, Worksop, was subsequently charged with four counts of theft and possession of a class B drug.

The 50-year-old admitted the offences at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for 12 weeks.

Sergeant Jonathan Pothecary, who leads the Operation Compass team, said: “Retail and drug offences can often be seen as victimless crimes, but that cannot be further from the truth.

