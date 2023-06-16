Response officers were first called to reports of a car crashing into parked vehicles on Lincoln Street, Worksop, on Saturday, June 10, just after 6.10am.

However, the work did not stop there though as after being alerted to another potential drink driver, two police community support officers spotted a suspect behind the wheel of a van in Gateford Road, Worksop, at about 9.40pm that day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The PCSOs grabbed the keys as the man ran off from the scene.

The police received multiple reports of suspected drink drivers getting behind the wheel

Taking a closer look inside the van, a machete in its cover was found hiding in plain sight.

The reports carried on coming as officers responded to a car crashing into bollards and parked cars on Valley Road, Worksop, on Sunday, June 11, shortly before 6.30pm.

As a result of the team's hard work and quick responses, multiple arrests were made with investigations ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Insp Hayley Crawford, Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw district commander, said: “You are placing not only yourself but innocent members of the public at risk of serious injury or leaving families and friends without their loved ones.

“The teams across Bassetlaw were out in force and thanks to their good work and the public reporting incidents to us we were able to arrest multiple people on suspicion of drink driving.

“Just because the sun comes out doesn’t mean the law changes. If you are out drinking, organise another way to get home, ask a friend or family member to drive you, or book a taxi.

“Drink and drug driving can have utterly devastating consequences which is why, as we have shown in these cases, we will apprehend anyone found to be breaking the law and placing people’s lives at risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are always focused on stopping drink and drug drivers and speeding, but I have made it one of my team’s top priorities this quarter to focus on and protect motorists in the community and members of the public.