Worksop police release images of four women they want to speak to over supermarket toy theft
Police investigating after a shopping trolley full of toys was stolen from a Worksop supermarket want to speak to these four women.
Officers were called to the Tesco store, in Gateford Road, Worksop, after reports around £1,000 of toys had been taken.
A number of suspects entered the supermarket before each placing toys in a trolley. They then all left without paying at around 5pm on November 25 last year.
CCTV footage inside the store has been analysed by officers who are now releasing these images.
Investigator Claire Celino, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We urgently want to speak to these four women as our investigation continues into this theft. If you know who they are, please get in touch with police.
“The theft took place in a busy supermarket and I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information which could help with our inquiries.”