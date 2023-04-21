Worksop police launch patrols to combat illegal fishing at Clumber Park

The force is mounting regular patrols around the lake at the site, following reports that anglers have been spotted fishing in the lake out of season.

The first operation took place on Thursday, April 20, with further regular patrols to follow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lake at Clumber Park

A police spokesman said: “Clumber Park Lake is registered as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and as such adheres to the closed fishing season from March 15 to June 15 each year. Anyone that is caught fishing within this period day or night is committing an offence that could put them before the court.

“Police and the Environment Agency will be conducting further patrols throughout the closed season to tackle the issues on Clumber Park Lake.”

Advertisement

Advertisement