Anthony Pendleton wielded a pizza cutter and warned, “I am going to cut your f****** face so no one will look at you,” before kicking her in the ribs as she lay on the floor.

Philip Plant, prosecuting, said he became angry when she lost money on a gambling app and was still ‘very cross’ at 4am, on May 13 last year.

Pendleton, aged 32, picked up a can of deodorant and threatened to burn her – and ‘only the can’s malfunctioning stopped that from happening’.

Anthony Pendleton

He brandished a hammer, grabbed her by the neck and choked her. She begged him to stop and apologised. He stormed upstairs and smashed a bedroom door.

She made a silent 999 call and a call-handler heard her cry out: “Oh my god, please stop it.” When police arrived they found him trying to pull her false eyelashes off.

He also kicked her legs, causing multiple bruising, and became enraged when she visited her father in April last year, said Mr Plant.

When she stood up to him he ‘banged her head into a cupboard so hard her hearing aid fell out’.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Pendleton also became enraged when she wore fake tan on a Tuesday rather than a Friday, and threatened to set fire to her house after she ended the relationship on June 14.

In a statement she reported suffering flashbacks and panic attacks and talked about the impact of his behaviour on her family.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has eight previous convictions for 20 offences, including an assault against a former partner in 2007.

Lisa Hardy, mitigating, said Pendleton has served the equivalent of a 14-month custodial sentence and has taken steps to turn his life around while in prison.

She said the death of his brother, and a subsequent police investigation, profoundly affected his mental health.

Pendleton, of Winchester Close, Worksop, admitted criminal damage and pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour on the morning of his trial.