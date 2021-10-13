Neighbourhood policing inspector for Bassetlaw, Neil Bellamy, said it was ‘extremely pleasing’ that Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry had secured £550,000 from the Home Office to increase feelings of safety, especially among women and girls.

It will fund new CCTV cameras, extra ANPR technology to identify offenders, better street lighting and environmental improvement work as well as additional enforcement and high-visibility policing patrols.

It will also fund safety awareness training for schoolgirls, diversionary activity and attitudinal training for young men.

Inspector Neil Bellamy. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police)

Insp Bellamy said: “Having worked very closely with our partners around securing this funding, it is extremely pleasing to see this coming to fruition.

“The additional CCTV cameras, ANPR technology and better street lighting that this is going to bring about is something we aim to use to not only solve crime, but also to deter and reduce crime.

“This third round of funding will give us and our partners the opportunity to devise even more innovative, creative and inventive proposals, and in particular has a focus on reducing crimes that involve violence against women and girls, something which we work every day not only to resolve, but also to prevent from happening in the first place.

“Our priority as officers is the safety of the public and making them feel safe in their communities, so it is troubling for us as police officers when people in our communities express concerns.

"This additional funding, from my perspective, can only be a good thing and we hope this will further increase this feeling of security in the area.”

Commissioner Henry has been working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and Bassetlaw District Council to prioritise women's safety, listening carefully to the views of local people and focus groups on what makes women feel safe.

Announcing the funding, she said: "I am determined that women and girls can walk without fear in our public spaces - this is a key priority of mine as your police and crime commissioner.”