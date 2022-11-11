The road crime team and officers from Worksop and Newark were back on the roads in a bid to crack down on fuel thefts on the A1.

Having spotted a reported stolen car near Blyth services just before 6pm on November 10, officers quickly swooped in and arrested two men.

In an attempt to evade police one of the men reportedly fled but was quickly detained.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a vehicle stolen after being spotted by Blyth services.

A 19 and 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a vehicle stolen in Doncaster.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the work of the road crime team and neighbourhood officers and their constant vigilance we have made two arrests.

“I hope this sends a strong message to those people who cross the border into Nottinghamshire and believe they can commit crimes - that we are aware, we’re out there and will work with our colleagues across the border to stamp out rural crime.

“We have been seeing an increase in fuel thefts on the A1 corridor and recurring operations like this are so important in cracking down on criminals who believe they can carry on committing crimes and causing misery for members of the public.

“I want to make it clear to our rural communities this activity is not a one-time thing, we are regularly carrying out operations to combat rural crime issues and will continue to do so.