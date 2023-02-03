David Jackson’s two-week trial was due to start at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, February 6, but a spokesman said the 66-year-old had changed his plea to guilty at a hearing in January.

Mckyla Taylor, 27, was found dead at a house in Lowtown Street, Worksop, shortly after 2am on Tuesday, August 16 last year.

Jackson, of Lowtown Street, was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with her murder.

Mckyla Taylor

He will now be sentenced in April.

In an emotional tribute to the young mum, who had a four-month-old child at the time of her death, her family said at the time: “There are just no words to describe what we're going through as a family.

'All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken.