Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, Kilton appeared in Mansfield Magistrates Court on Saturday, November 13 charged with murder and robbery.

Bierton gave no indication of a plea and was remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 16.

A 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released after being eliminated from enquiries.

Tributes have been paid to Pauline Quinn.

Pauline Quinn, aged 73, was found by paramedics on the evening of November 9 following concerns that she could not be contacted.

Emergency services attended a property in Rayton Spur at 10.35pm and sadly Pauline was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a statement, Pauline’s family said the whole family was in shock over her death.

Officers continue their investigation, and Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from Nottinghamshire Police, said specialist officers will continue to work with Pauline’s family.