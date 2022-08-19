Officers today (August 19) named Mckyla Taylor as the young woman who was found dead at a house in Lowtown Street, Worksop, shortly after 2am on Tuesday (August 16).

A few days on from the tragic discovery, Mckyla’s family has today released a touching statement paying tribute to the 27-year-old.

It read: “There are just no words to describe what we’re going through as a family. All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken.

Mckyla Taylor, aged 27, was tragically murdered on Tuesday, August 19.

“We’ve lost such a beautiful and caring daughter, mummy, sister, auntie, granddaughter and cousin.

“We’re just truly broken that our darling Mckyla has been taken from us in the worst possible way and we will never get to see her beautiful face and smile again.

“It’s just left us with such a big hole in our hearts that can never be fixed.”

A murder investigation was immediately launched following the tragic discovery, with detectives charging suspect David Jackson with murder.

Jackson, 66, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (August 22).

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Mckyla’s death was an absolute tragedy and I can only imagine the pain her loved ones are going through right now.

“I’d like to pass on my sincere condolences to the family and reassure them we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve.