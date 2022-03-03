Worksop mum poked pub landlord in the eye when he tried to throw her out

Demmilee Martin was dressed in black when she had a couple of drinks at King Edward VII pub, on Ryton Street, at midday, on February 11, said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

When she returned at 7pm she was refused service because she was "the worse for wear," and a friend tried to defuse the situation by taking her into the beer garden.

But the 29-year-old took another customer's drink and "created a scene." When the landlord asked her to leave again, she shouted abuse, spat at him and poked him in the eye.

The King Edward VII pub, Ryton Street, Worksop.

She ran into the ladies' toilets and locked herself in a cubicle.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said Martin, of previous good character, was embarrassed because "she behaved appallingly and wouldn't ordinarily act in this way."

Mansfield magistrates heard her previous home was condemned due to a gas issue. She and her two children were evicted and housed in a Travelodge over Christmas.

“All her possessions were put into a skip,” Ms Pidcock said: "She had a very turbulent few months and doesn't go out socialising."

She said "all the months of stress" had contributed to severe depression and anxiety for the defendant.

She is now working with a number of agencies and has moved into a new home, Ms Pidcock added.

Martin, of Lowtown View, Worksop, admitted the assault on Wednesday and was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

The chair told her: "Take this opportunity to get your life back on track."