Ray Brown, formerly of Mercia Court, Huthwaite, and now of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted three coubts of possessing indecent videos and images.

Mansfield Magistrates Court heard police seized his laptop on April 29, last year, after concerns were raised by his internet service provider.

Analysis of his devices revealed he had 67 category A images, 36 category B images and 45 category C images, where category A is the most extreme.

Prosecutor Lottie Tyler said when Brown was interviewed he admitted his “active involvement” in sharing images of children as young as three-years-old.

On Wednesday, Mansfield magistrates ruled their powers of sentencing were insufficient and bailed him to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 6, on condition he has no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

He was also ordered to register at the police station in Mansfield under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.