Worksop man who posted semi-nude picture of woman on Facebook horrified by prospect of jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel White had threatened to post a picture but his victim blocked him on October 7 last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

At 1.15am she was contacted by a friend to warn her a photograph had been posted and another friend told him he was wrong for what he did.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The image showed her half-naked and she was unaware it had been taken. Members of his victim's family saw the picture and were left traumatised.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"It will have been seen by many people," said Ms Pritchard. "This is a particularly mean offence. The distress he has caused to the victim is significant. Compensation is entirely appropriate."

The offence can attract a sentence of up to one year in custody, she added, and White received a community order for drink-driving in December last year.

Helen Lees, mitigating, said: “He was intoxicated. He didn’t remember anything until the following morning then removed the picture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He said, “I have done enough damage”.” she said. “I hope you will see behind me a man filled with remorse.

“He has been told it is within this court’s remit to impose a custodial sentence and this has filled him with horror. Even before he was arrested he spoke to police.”

She said he had been struggling with alcoholism for the past four years and the former HGV driver lost his job after the drink-driving conviction, and has been sofa surfing.

White, aged 33, care of Plantation Hill, Worksop, admitted disclosing private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The presiding magistrate told him: "I don't need to say this was very unpleasant. It is just horrendous. I can see you deeply regret it."

He received a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme.