Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Burrell, 27, of Stoneycroft Road, Nottingham, found guilty: driving without third party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was fined £162 with a £65 surcharge.

Mark Young, 48, of Pennine Close, Huthwaite, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six-month drug programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £60 compensation and a £114 surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cherie Kelleher, 31, of Owston road, Annesley, admitted: driving with 114 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work. She was disqualified for 50 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Anthony Ratcliffe, 50, of Simpson Walk, Harworth, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, a flick knife. And possess a controlled drug of class b - cannabis. He received a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge with £85 costs.

Ionut Iordan, 25, of Howard Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. He received a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Stuart Mather, 37, of Ravensdale road, Mansfield, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm. He received a 12 month community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 16 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alison Strouther, 56, of Maythorn Grove, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously, and with 158 milligrams of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrams. She received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 20 months and she must pass an extended test. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Neil Clarke, 50, of HMP Ranby, admitted: theft from a shop. He was ordered to pay £60 compensation and £85 costs.

Caedn Bond, 27, of Lime Tree Avenue, Retford, admitted: driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 36 months. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Carl Walker, 45, of Kilton Road, Worksop, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £116 and was ordered to pay a £46 surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacob Fores, 25, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12-month community order with eight rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £45 compensation and £85 costs.

Ayub Kassaar, 33, of Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, admitted: driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Joanne Sweetnam, 53, of Applewood Close, Worksop, admitted: being in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. He was disqualified for eight months. He was fined £538 and ordered to pay £85 costs with a £215 surcharge.

James Ellis, 27, of Leeway Road, Southwell, admitted: driving with 45 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anzela Krucina, 40, of Elderfield Drive, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Grace Johnson, 33, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 18 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Natasha Clark, 43, of Hibbert Crescent, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. She was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge and £80 compensation.

Florentina Cantar, 37, of George Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft - other - including theft by finding. She received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stacey Gibson, 37, of Priestsic Road, Sutton, admitted: driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 19 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Jamie Jones, 32, of Kilton Glade, Worksop, admitted: driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £307 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.