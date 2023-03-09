Worksop man set for crown court charged with severely injuring man’s eyes

Craig Rose, 43, of Shrewsbury Road, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday, charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Lockside pub, on Victoria Square, Worksop, at around 3.30am on February 12.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Nottingham Crown Court, where Rose will next appear