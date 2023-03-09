Worksop man set for crown court charged with severely injuring man’s eyes
A Worksop man charged with leaving a man with serious eye injuries after a violent attack has been sent to the crown court.
Craig Rose, 43, of Shrewsbury Road, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday, charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Lockside pub, on Victoria Square, Worksop, at around 3.30am on February 12.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
An application for bail was refused because of the likelihood he will commit further offences, the nature and seriousness of offence and his previous record.