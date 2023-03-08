Worksop man due in court after being charged when victim left with severe eye injuries

The incident took place in Victoria Square, Worksop, at around 3.30am on 12 February.

A passer-by took the victim to hospital but he has sadly been left with potentially life-altering injuries to his eyes.

A team of officers have been trawling through CCTV footage, analysing forensic evidence and carrying out house-to-house inquiries to find out exactly what happened.

Craig Rose has now been arrested and charged

They have now charged 43-year-old Craig Rose, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (March 8).

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been working around the clock to investigate this assault which has sadly left the victim with serious and potentially lasting injuries.

“I am pleased we have charged a suspect.”