Worksop man groomed 12-year-old girl on TikTok who was really undercover cop

A Worksop man who groomed what he thought was a 12-year-old girl on TikTok before learning she was an undercover police officer will be sentenced at the crown court.

Sven Meinecke made contact with the "girl" on January 9 last year, and was made aware of her age in their first conversation, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

He communicated with her most days until his arrest on January 20, requested photographs of the girl, discussed "everything up to and including sexual intercourse," and arranged a date to meet her.

"The language used was very sexual and it's for this reason the case as a whole is significantly outside of your sentencing powers," Ms Woodcock told magistrates.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

When he was arrested at his place of work indecent images of child sexual abuse were found on Meinecke’s phone which he had downloaded since March 2022.

In total, 72 category C images, 26 category B, and 11 category A images, were discovered, where category A is the most extreme.

Meinecke, aged 49, of Crown Place, Worksop, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence, and three counts of possessing indecent images of children, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

His defence solicitor questioned whether it was necessary for him to report to the police station as part of his bail conditions and that condition was removed.

The case was committed for sentence to Nottingham Crown Court on March 4.

He was granted bail on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16. A pre-sentence report was ordered.