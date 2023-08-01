News you can trust since 1895
Worksop man caught with cocaine in club after fake £20 note allegations

A Worksop man found with cocaine following reports he was using fake £20 notes in a nightclub has been handed a £645 court bill.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:31 BST

When officers asked Jonathan Priest to empty his pockets, on Clerksons Alley, Mansfield, on May 7, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, a small bag of white powder fell out and he said, “it’s just a bit of coke”.

The court heard the landscaper has 15 previous convictions for 34 offences, but has kept out of trouble since 2017.

Priest, of Keswick Road, Worksop, admitted possession of the class A drug.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating: “If he had answered anything other than ‘no comment’ when interviewed, he’d probably have received a caution.

The court heard 34-year-old Priest “doesn't go out often and is not a habitual user of cocaine”, but recent difficulties left him feeling down and he was “encouraged to go out with friends”. District Judge Gillian Young fined Priest £400 and ordered him to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.