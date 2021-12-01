Alan Knowles made the racially aggravated threats towards one officer at the hospital on April 29, and attacked two more officers as he was being taken to the hospital from Worksop, on September 10, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Neither of the officers were injured in the second incident.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the defendant, who appeared via a video-link from HMP Nottingham, entered his guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

King's Mill Hospital

He said Knowles suffers from mental health issues and was in "great emotional distress" at the time of the offences, but a pre-sentence report ruled out a curfew or unpaid work.

"He's a young man who clearly needs help," Mr Pridham said. "He's had 80 days locked up in custody already.

"He's desperate to get out in time for Christmas.

"He's spent so long in custody because we have had to wait for this report to be prepared."

Knowles, aged 27, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, admitted making racially aggravated threats and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on September 13.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days on Wednesday.

He was also ordered to pay compensation.