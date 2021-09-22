Worksop man assaulted and blackmailed 'vulnerable' victim over £125 drug debt

Dean Barsley attacked the man with kicks and punches, on February 19, 2019, when his victim told him he was only able to pay off some of a £125 cannabis debt, said Recorder William Davis.

"He was unable to defend himself," the judge said. "He was screaming and crying.

"He was so terrified he contacted his mother and went to stay at her house. He was forced to leave his home and stay away for many months."

He said Barlsey threatened to damage his victim's flat and "offered more physical violence."

He told the defendant: "Without his family you might have succeeded in extorting more money from him."

Barsley, aged 38, of Kingston Road, Worksop, denied blackmail and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but was convicted by a jury.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 17 previous convictions for 24 offences, and was last in trouble in 2014 for dangerous driving and theft.

Michael Cane-Soothill, mitigating, said: "The last time he was was in court for violence was for affray 10 years ago.

"He had managed to turn his life around to some extent.

"He and his family still struggle to understand how a jury found him guilty of blackmail."

He said the offence was closer to demanding money with menaces and Barsley "still maintains he didn't demand any money that wasn't owed to him."

Barsley lives with his partner and children, and has grandchildren who he also supports, Mr Cane-Soothill said.

"His biggest concern is how they will be impacted by his incarceration," he added.

On Wednesday, Recorder Davis said the blackmail was "relatively shortlived."

"By the next day you were aware his family were involved and the matter would be reported to the police,” he said.

“I acknowledge the sentence I am about to impose will have an impact on your family.”