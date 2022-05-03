Worksop man arrested for murder after death of man assaulted outside bar

Jamie Adam Kelly, aged 30, from Leeds, died in hospital on Monday yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said that it had been reported at 9.40pm on Sunday that a man was ejected from the Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street, in Doncaster town centre.

Police said a physical altercation then took place with three other men outside.

Mr Kelly sustained serious injuries and police officers provided CPR at the scene until paramedics took him to hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old man from Worksop, a 26-year-old man from Nottingham and a 33-year-old man from Doncaster were initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of Section 18 assault.

Yesterday they were all further arrested on suspicion of murder.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers and detectives would like to thank the many members of the public who have so far come forward to help with the investigation and have provided evidence, photographs and video footage to support it.

"But detectives would still like to speak to anybody who may have been either inside or outside Vintage Rock Bar at the time who may be able to assist enquiries that they have not yet spoken to.”

The victim's family are being supported by specially trained officers and police asked that their privacy is respected.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 875 of May 1.

CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line. People can also pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22A02-PO1

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.