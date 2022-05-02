Man attacked with hammer in Worksop house

Officers were called to a house in Anston Avenue last month.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim sustained injuries to his face that are not believed to be life-altering.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm on Friday.

The attack happened at a property in Anston Avenue, in Worksop.

He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

This took the number of arrests in this case up to three, with police previously arresting two men, aged 42 and 20, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, just hours after the attack on April 15.

Both suspects were released on conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is extremely important that everyone knows that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and that we will always do everything in our power as a force to keep this type of violence off our streets.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, so we’d ask that anyone who has any information that could assist us with our investigation comes forward as soon as possible.”

People can contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 351 of April 15 2022, while they can also leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.