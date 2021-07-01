Worksop derelict building blaze 'started deliberately'

The fire broke out at around 10am yesterday morning (Wednesday, June 30) on Dock Road, down the side of the Yates pub.

Crews from Retford and Edwinstowe battled the fire, which was out by 11am, before carrying out an investigation to determine the cause.

A photo of the scene on Dock Road.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire said: “We’ve completed our investigation and the fire was deliberate.

"We handed the scene over to the police shortly after the fire was put out.”