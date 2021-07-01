Worksop derelict building blaze 'started deliberately'

A derelict building blaze in Worksop was the product of arson, firefighters have confirmed.

By Sophie Wills
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:13 pm

The fire broke out at around 10am yesterday morning (Wednesday, June 30) on Dock Road, down the side of the Yates pub.

Crews from Retford and Edwinstowe battled the fire, which was out by 11am, before carrying out an investigation to determine the cause.

Coun Simon Greaves Column: Further measures will be taken to secure Farr Park

A photo of the scene on Dock Road.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire said: “We’ve completed our investigation and the fire was deliberate.

"We handed the scene over to the police shortly after the fire was put out.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.