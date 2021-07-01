Coun Simon Greaves Column: Further measures will be taken to secure Farr Park

I’d like to thank everyone who attended this meeting and took the time to share lots of different views and ideas with us. I fully appreciate and understand the concerns of local residents and we will be taking further measures to secure the site, including new barrier arrangements and planters, CCTV and looking at other access points to the site.

We are also looking to the Government to go further with their ‘Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill’ especially when it comes to unauthorised encampments. We have seen first-hand the frustrations of residents when local authorities and land owners are not able to take a speedy approach to resolve these issues. We want the Government to enable owners of land to evict unlawful encampments faster than at present and speed up the legal process for eviction.

I’d like to remind people about the council’s consultation on our targeted and proactive approach to tackling littering and dog fouling.

Coun Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw Council leader.

In August 2020, we gave District Enforcement the powers to issue fixed penalty notices of £100 if they witnessed anyone littering and dog fouling. As this year-long pilot is coming to an end, we’d like to ask residents and businesses if they believe this approach has made a positive impact and if they would like to continue to see fixed penalty notices issued for these anti-social and illegal activities.

We want people to take pride in where they live and work and are interested to hear if the public believe this pilot has helped to change people’s attitudes and behaviour when it comes to littering and dog fouling.

You can take part in the consultation by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/enforcement-consultation and have until midnight on Sunday July 11 to share your views with us.

Finally, this past weekend saw venues across Bassetlaw offer up mass vaccinations to ensure that many more people are able to have their fir st Covid jab. I hope that this ‘Grab a Jab’ event was a success and that we can look forward to all restrictions being lifted on July 19.