Dean Whyte, aged 52, attempted to cover his face with a scarf as he approached two properties in Worksop in September last year.

Analysis of security camera footage, however, revealed Whyte’s unruly sideburns and prominent cheek bones peeking into view.

Comparisons with Whyte’s custody image provided a clear match to the fleeting side profile captured during the offences.

Dean Whyte, aged 52, of Worksop. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

He was also linked to the crimes by a backpack and a pair of gloves found during a search of his home address.

Whyte was clearly carrying the bag on 21 September when he approached a property in Bracebridge, before climbing though a window.

Once inside he stole two purses, personal documents and £450 in cash.

He wore the gloves five days later as he tried and failed to enter a property in Lowton Close.

Detectives closely analysed security camera footage to identify several key distinguishing marks on both items – including distinctive lettering along the index fingers of the gloves.

Adding to the weight of evidence against him was a distinctive multi coloured puffer jacket and a protective boot he wore during the second offence to help heal an injury.

Whyte, of Dennis Street, Worksop, was still wearing both items when he was arrested three days later.

Additional evidence against Whyte included footage of him using a stolen bank card at a town centre cash point.

Whyte declined to answer any of the questions posed to him by officers, and had been due to stand trial for multiple burglaries.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, March 25, however, he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one of attempted burglary.

Three other offences in the Worksop area were left to lie on file and a further three were discharged, meaning he was cleared of the offences.

Whyte was jailed for a total of four-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable Philipp James, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This case was a timely reminder about the value of domestic security cameras to investigators.

“By closely analysing the footage recorded we were able to conclusively link Whyte to both offences by the items we sized from him at the time of his address.

“And if that wasn’t enough, we were even able to use his own sideburns to help convict him of these offences.