James Morton caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the business in Tranker Lane, Worksop, when the caravan went up in flames on March 1, 2023.

He had been drinking in a nearby pub with the yard’s owner earlier that night.

Pub staff refused to serve Morton any longer because of his unacceptable behaviour inside the venue and he left after drinking around six pints of beer.

Morton, aged 24, walked to Tranker Lane where he climbed over a fence and set fire to the caravan which was parked inside the timber yard.

The business is located close to a residential caravan park and there were concerns the fire would spread.

Morton, of Plantation Hill, Worksop, was jailed for two years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, February 16.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to arson.

Detective Constable Lauren Carpenter, of Nottinghamshire Police, thanked colleagues at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service for their support.

She added: “Detectives were able to prove he was responsible after analysing mobile phone data and checking many hours of CCTV footage.”

Group Manager Tom Staples, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We take deliberate fire setting very seriously and will always work closely with our partners to hold people accountable.