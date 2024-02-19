Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kitchen suppliers Moores have provided full new kitchen, which was installed by property services partner United Living, at Thievesdale Community Centre, as both companies wished to support the local communities where they work.

The installation was completed in January.

Paul Darbyshire, Strategic Client Manager for Moores, said: “At Moores, Corporate Social Responsibility is extremely important to us and we are proud to support lots of community projects such as this across the country. It’s great to see the kitchen in place and we hope that the groups that use this building get a lot of use and pleasure from it.”

Moores recently secured a five-year contract through the EEM framework, to supply with the Council with around 150 kitchens per year. While United Living support the Council with its planned investment programme.

Paul Holmes at United Living said: “One of the main factors in making sure the partnership between United Living and Bassetlaw District Council continues to be a success is our commitment to the local community and investing our time and support wherever and whenever we can.”