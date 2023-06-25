Woman charged with drink-driving after being spotted ‘driving at 10mph’ on Worksop dual carriageway

The member of Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team spotted the car “driving at just 10mph” on the A57 dual carriageway in Worksop.

The force said the officer was travelling along the road on June 19, just before 1pm, when he saw the car drifting over the white line and into the central reservation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His Reacher colleagues attended and a woman was arrested shortly after when officers from the Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team attended.

A woman has been charged with drink-driving. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Maura Kelly, aged 55, of Godfrey Range, Gorton, Manchester, has now been charged with drink-driving and bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on July 5.

A force spokesman said: “We’re never truly off the clock, we’re always watching out to ensure the public is safe from harm.