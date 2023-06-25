News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Woman charged with drink-driving after being spotted ‘driving at 10mph’ on Worksop dual carriageway

A woman is due in court for drink-driving thanks to an off-duty police officer.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 25th Jun 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 11:14 BST

The member of Nottinghamshire Police’s Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team spotted the car “driving at just 10mph” on the A57 dual carriageway in Worksop.

The force said the officer was travelling along the road on June 19, just before 1pm, when he saw the car drifting over the white line and into the central reservation.

His Reacher colleagues attended and a woman was arrested shortly after when officers from the Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team attended.

A woman has been charged with drink-driving. Picture: Derbyshire PoliceA woman has been charged with drink-driving. Picture: Derbyshire Police
A woman has been charged with drink-driving. Picture: Derbyshire Police
Most Popular
Read More
Bassetlaw Council ‘challenges prejudice’ with motion to give greater protections...

Maura Kelly, aged 55, of Godfrey Range, Gorton, Manchester, has now been charged with drink-driving and bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on July 5.

A force spokesman said: “We’re never truly off the clock, we’re always watching out to ensure the public is safe from harm.

“Choosing to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while drunk can lead to devastating consequences. We are determined to crack down on those placing innocent people at risk.”