Bassetlaw Council ‘challenges prejudice’ with motion to give greater protections to care leavers

The idea behind the motions, which have been passed by more than 30 councils so far, was prompted by Terry Galloway, who grew up in care and today campaigns for better rights for those with lived experience of the care system.

His ultimate aim is to change the law so the Equality Act 2010 recognises care experience as a protected characteristic, similar to race and disability, so it is considered when policies are drawn up.

Bassetlaw Council's headquarters at Queen's Buildings, Potter Street, Worksop. Picture: Local Democracy Service

Local authorities which adopt the protected characteristic move, such as Nottinghamshire Council, have a responsibility to ensure the lives of people with care experience are not impacted by their circumstances, with many having trouble finding homes, jobs and accessing opportunities later in life due to discrimination.

Bassetlaw Council has passed a motion to do the same at its next full council meeting.

Coun Alan Rhodes, cabinet member for corporate and financial services and member for Worksop North East, who proposed the motion, said: “We want to challenge the negative attitudes and prejudice that exists against young people leaving the care system, and those who have care experience, and ensure they are given a greater level of support.”

Terry Galloway pictured outside 10 Downing Street alongside those who have lived experience in the care system. Picture: Local Democracy Service

Coun Dan Henderson, member for East Retford East, who seconded the motion, said: “Care leavers and care experienced people continue to encounter widespread discrimination in all aspects of their life. We have sent a clear message that care-leavers should be supported in order to achieve their full potential.”

The motion comes after care-leavers visited 10 Downing Street, alongside Mr Galloway, to hand a petition to the Government calling for a change in equality law.

Changing legislation had been a recommendation of the independent review of children’s social care.

However, in response to the review the Government said it did not believe a change in the law would have a positive impact in its most recent children’s social care strategy.

